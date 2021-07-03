Anthony John Korkmas, II “Ike”
TYLER — Anthony John Korkmas, II “Ike” passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Ike was born in Enid, Oklahoma on March 18, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and North Texas State University. Ike enjoyed his retirement years fishing, riding motorcycles, cooking, and enjoying his adorable grandchildren. He was a member of The Immaculate Conception Church and the Cedars of Lebanon Club. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony John Korkmas “Tony” and his mother, Grayce Vaughan Korkmas. Ike is survived by two sons, Ross Korkmas and wife, Kelly of Graford, Texas and Anthony John Korkmas, III “ A. J.” and Janet of Lubbock, Texas and four grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Asher and Warren Korkmas. He is also survived by his sister, Randi Lasater and husband, RL ; brother Gene Korkmas; and sister, Becky Martin and husband, Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews. If desired, memorials may be made to the Cedars of Lebanon of Tyler P.O. Box 6124 Tyler, TX 75711. A memorial celebration for family and friends will be held at a later date.
