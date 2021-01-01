Annie Ruth
Bookman-Spigner
TYLER, TEXAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Annie Ruth Bookman-Spigner, 92, of Oklahoma City, OK, 12 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church . Interment, Quitman, City Cemetery . Viewing, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Dale Chapel. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Mrs. Bookman-Spigner was born April 1, 1928, in Quitman, Texas, and died December 21, 2020.

