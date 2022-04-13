Annie Ruth Black
ORE CITY — Service For Annie Ruth Black, 95, of Diana, will be at 1 O’clock Friday, April 15, at The St. Paul Baptist Church Ore City.
Burial will follow In The New Mountain Cemetery in Ore City. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on December 16, 1926, and died on April 4, at Christus Hospital in Longview.
The visitation will be Thursday, April 14, at St. Paul Baptist in Ore City from 3 pm until 7 pm.
Burial will follow In The New Mountain Cemetery in Ore City. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on December 16, 1926, and died on April 4, at Christus Hospital in Longview.
The visitation will be Thursday, April 14, at St. Paul Baptist in Ore City from 3 pm until 7 pm.