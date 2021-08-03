Annie Marie Reese
ATHENS — Memorial services for Annie Marie Reese, 78, Athens are scheduled for a later date.
Mrs. Reese passed away on August 1, 2021 in Tyler.
Annie Marie Reese was born November 23, 1942 in Greenville, TX to the late Alvin and Bessie Boney Keeton.
She had lived in Athens for 6 years, living previously in Ben Wheeler. Annie was a member of Jehovahs Witnesses. She was preceded in death by sons, Troy Reese and Mitchell Reese and eleven siblings.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Sam Reese of Athens; three children, John Reese, Samuel Reese and wife, Shellie and Michele Jaramillo; six grandchildren, Latricia Medina, Kendra Reese, Kayla Lewis, Caitlin Prewette, Lena Pryor and Caroline Reese; and four great-grandchildren, Izabella Lewis, Chase Reese, Calissa Ledesma and Celeste Ledesma; and special family members, Debbie and Andrea Triplett.