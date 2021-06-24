Annie Bickerdike
TYLER — Annie Marie Bickerdike, 70, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 20, 1950, in Tyler, Texas. to the late L.C., Jr., and Mary Keenan McMillan. She was picked as the baby of the month.
Private family service.
Annie was a homemaker; she loved her family and her dog, Daisy. She was an honorary member of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Bickerdike of Tyler, sons, and daughter-in-law, Randy Bickerdike, and wife Lisa of Tyler, John Bickerdike of Tyler, Jimmy Bickerdike of Tyler; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
