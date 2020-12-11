Annice Roberts
TYLER — Annice Roberts, of Tyler, TX, took her first breath on February 15, 1948, and left this earth on December 7, 2020, to join Jesus, her parents Willie Morris Roberts and Merle Adeline Fuller Roberts, twin sister Janice Roberts, and older sister Sherry Ruth Roberts.
Annice retired from the Black Eyed Pea after many years of service where she was lovingly known as “The Queen Pea”. She was a selfless woman who dedicated all her time and energy to others, often becoming a “Deeda” to many who did not have a grandmother of their own. She loved all animals, but her true passion was for Elvis Presley.
Annice will be greatly missed by many, but especially by her surviving sister, Wilma Harkins and husband Frank of Dallas; brother, Lynn Roberts and wife Janet of Terrell; daughter, Deborah Genoway and husband Jon of Van; grandson Christopher Mayo and wife Shea of Brownsboro; granddaughter, Danielle Neely and husband Justin of Nashville; great-grandchildren Ayden, Adeline, Leslie and Ryan; nieces Melissa Virnau, Michelle Harkins, Lori Hartgroves; and nephews Damion and Cory Roberts.
