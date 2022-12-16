Annelle Gladden Womack
TYLER — Ms. Annelle Gladden Womack of Tyler, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born on December 3, 1928 in Henderson, Texas and spent most of her life in the Troup and Tyler, Texas area. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School. Ms. Womack worked at Carpenter Francis Pharmacy in Tyler and later as cashier for UT Tyler before retirement. She was actively involved in The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and The United Daughters of the Confederacy and enjoyed doing genealogy research, cooking and spending time with family. She also loved spending time with her dog Sir Winston. Ms. Womack was preceded in death by her mother, Dewey Belle Henry Gladden, her father, Jack Milburn Gladden, brother John Milburn Gladden, Jr. and husband Sam L. Womack. She is survived by her son, Jason C. Womack, granddaughter Bethany Brook Womack , great granddaughters Allie Nicole Penner and Elena Orion Skroh, and great grandson, Tommy John Penner III.The family would like to thank Stephanie and Mary Clayton for their care and compassion for Ms. Womack through the years.Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, December 19 at 10:00 AM at Lloyd James Funeral Home With the service starting at 11:00 AM. afterwards, there will be a Graveside at Bradford Cemetery in Troup, Texas.