Anna Morris Hopkins
WINONA — Anna Hopkins went to heaven on February 26, 2021.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Hopkins. Son, Michael Hopkins. Son, David Hopkins and daughter in law, Stephanie Allred. Son, Gene Hopkins and daughter in law, Paula Hopkins. Sister in law, Faye Booth. Brother in law, Don Booth. Sister in law, Francis Vickery. As well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who she absolutely adored.
Anna was always full of joy. She loved everybody she met. She was generous and kind and full of love. We are all truly grateful to have shared our lives with her.
