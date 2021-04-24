Anna McCorkle
HOPE, AR — Mrs. Anna Carolina McCorkle, 104, of Tyler, TX passed away at home on Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born in DeAnn, AR on October 22, 1916 to Elijah and Lillie Boyett. She retired from JC Penney, where she was Catalog Manager. Anna resided in Hope for 98 years and then moved to Tyler to be close to her daughters.
Anna was an avid gardener, loved her flowers, and sharing them with friends and family. She was famous for her Christmas cakes and sometimes baked as many as 30, mostly to give as gifts. In addition, her briskets and pork loins were unmatched. She enjoyed giving to others. Anna was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Hope, AR.
Mrs. McCorkle is preceded in death by her parents; by her husband (of 68 1/2 years) Johnie Lee McCorkle; and by two sisters and brothers-in-law Nina McCorkle and Hallar, and Vesta McCorkle and Claude.
Her survivors include two daughters: Polly Langley and Bob, Tyler, Texas. Peggy Floyd, Tyler, Texas. Two Grandchildren: Todd Langley, Columbus, Ohio. Dawne Langley, Tyler, Texas. One Great-Granddaughter, whom she loved dearly and spoiled immensely: Kerbie Langley, Tyler, Texas. Family Friend and Caregiver: Todd Whittaker, Tyler, Texas. Anna also had a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Brazzel/Oakcrest Funeral Home in Hope, AR, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Burial at Memory Gardens. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com
