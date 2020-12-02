Anna (Davidson) Oden
BULLARD — Anna Oden was born July 30, 1939 and entered eternal life on November 30, 2020. She was 81 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bullard Cemetery. Pastor Larry Haun will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Jerry Oden will officiate. Following services, the family will receive friends at Mt. Selman Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Ara Jane (Clark) Davidson; brother, Obie John Davidson; sister, Dorothy Reagan and daughter-in-law, Sunny Oden.
Anna is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Oden; son, Randy Oden and granddaughter, Haley Oden, all of Bullard.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Selman Methodist Church at 135 CR 3701, Bullard, Texas 75757.
