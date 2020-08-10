Funeral services for Anna Christine Callahan will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 10, at First Baptist Church in Canton with Bro. Billy Smith and family members officiating. Mrs. Callahan was born on November 4, 1923, in Seagoville, Texas to Harvey M. and Nola Smith Thompson and passed away in Chandler on August 7 at the age of 96. She grew up in Crandall and later in the Wentworth-Starr Community in Van Zandt County. She graduated from Grand Saline High School in 1941 and later met her life partner, Richard Alvin Callahan, upon his return to Canton from his service in the European Theater during World War II. They were married on December 24, 1946 and lived in the Canton area for the remainder of their lives. Mrs. Callahan worked at various places in Canton including the First National Bank, Ben Franklin Variety Store, Schaefer's Department Store, and the Clothes Hanger. She enjoyed serving as an election clerk in primary and general elections in her precinct. The majority of her adult life, though, was spent as a housewife rearing her children in a loving and Christ-centered home, teaching them the values that were important for success. She was a faithful member of Jackson Missionary Baptist Church for the past 65 years, serving in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, church clerk, song leader, choir member, VBS teacher, and WMA leader. Her Christian influence extended well beyond her immediate family, setting an example of faithfulness within her church and community. Her interests included reading, working in her flower beds, watching the Dallas Cowboys, Wheel of Fortune, and Hallmark movies, and hosting sleepovers for her granddaughters as they were growing up. She was an excellent cook and her Sunday dinners were a highlight for her family each week.
Mrs. Callahan was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Callahan, on February 15, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Nola Thompson, a sister, Mildred Jennings, a brother, S. T. (Pete) Thompson, and a grandson, John Kevin Callahan.
She is survived by a son, Max and Marilyn Callahan of Canton, and a daughter, Donna and Don Gill of Chandler. "Nanny's" memory will be cherished by five loving granddaughters: Christy and Jim Bush of Chandler, Kelli and Steve Sharp of Kingsport, Tennessee, Casey Gill of Dallas, Lauren Callahan of Austin, and Erin and Aaron Pardoe of Forney, and five great-grandchildren, Cayden and William Sharp, Morgan and Molly Bush, and Miles Pardoe. Also mourning her passing are two sisters-in-law, Bernice Miller of Canton and Ruth Callahan of Arlington, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Callahan's family will receive friends during a visitation to be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, August 9 at the Eubank Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her honor to Hospice of East Texas or a charity or ministry of one's choice.
A special thanks is extended to the staffs of Country Place Senior Living and Canton Oaks Nursing Home for their devotion to our mother during the past six years. Their love and care for her are greatly appreciated. The staff of Hospice of East Texas is also acknowledged for their compassionate and professional attention given during the last two months of Mrs. Callahan's life.