Ann Walters Powell
TYLER — Services for Dolores Ann Walters Powell, 86, of Tyler, will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Dr. David O. Dykes officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler.
Ann Walters Powell completed her earthly journey on June 16, 2022 and went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Issac Frank Walters; her mother, Dicie Mae Harris Walters; and her daughter, Shannon Elizabeth Powell. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jim S. Powell; her daughter, Scharlanne Powell Crozier of Tyler; and her granddaughter, Callie Ann Crozier of Tyler. She is also survived by her two sisters, Kay Walters Brumbelow of Carrollton and Sarah Walters Stewart (Clyde) of Bullard.
Ann graduated from Tyler High School in 1953. She was also a graduate of Tyler Junior College, Texas Woman’s University (BA), and Stephen F Austin University (MA). She was a member of the Tyler Junior College Apache Bells while attending TJC. Ann was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for leading women educators and a charter member of the Chandler Historical Society.
Ann served as an English teacher with the Tyler Independent School District from 1957-1976. She taught at Moore Junior High School, Robert E. Lee Junior High School, and Robert E. Lee High School.
Ann’s journey included a struggle with chronic shoulder and arm pain, kidney dialysis, neuropathy and broken bones. However, these ailments did not affect her ability to enjoy life going on vacations, playing bridge, and fellowshipping with family and friends. Now she is without pain in her heavenly home joining many family members and friends. “Well done thy good and faithful servant.”
Ann met her future husband, Jim Powell, on a blind date to Tyler State Park in 1954. Rosie Carnes Bussman, a mutual friend, arranged their date. They were friends for four years and were married in 1958 at Central Baptist Church in Tyler. Ann was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Tyler for 20 years, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and as one of the church’s pianists for several years. Later, she became an active member of Green Acres Baptist church for 57 years. At Green Acres, Ann was a charter member in the Carillon Handbell Choir. She also taught Sunday School classes, Bible study classes, and worked with youth and young married adults for over 30 years. She also served on several GABC committees including the Worship Center complex committee that assisted the architects in designing and overseeing the construction of the present complex.
Ann and her husband Jim enjoyed many vacations and numerous trips with family and friends throughout the United States. In addition, many lifetime memories were made on over 20 cruises and trips to Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Canada, France, Mexico, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Rhodes, Egypt, Israel,
Bermuda, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland.
Ann was a talented counted cross stitcher, exceptional cook, and a collector of English pie birds, vintage Pep cereal comic pins, and penny dolls. Ann left a lifelong impression on those who knew and loved her. We give God glory and honor for blessing her with a long and happy life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704 (www.breckenridgevillage.com), Bethesda Health Clinic, 409 W Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702 (www.bethesdaclinic.org), or a charity of your choice.