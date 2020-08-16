Ann Minton Lake

Ann was active in community and church affairs in Tyler, where she joined the Junior League, participated in the Texas Rose Festival, served on the East Texas Medical Center Foundation Board, was chairman of the Board of Hospice of East Texas, and a member of the Prayer Warriors at Marvin United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, where she shared her passion for orchids and horticulture.
Ann is survived by her husband of 45 years, Peyton, son Peter Minton Lake of Austin, daughter Kathryn Myers Lake of Dallas, and her brother Dr. Morris S. Minton, Jr. and his family. Ann had many dear friends and shared her warm spirit, her exceptional intellect and kind heart with all. Her family thanks her many friends who have been so thoughtful and kind over the years and throughout her illness, and in particular her beloved college roommate Mrs. Alisa Rowe of Houston, longtime friends Sue Deakins and Margo Adams of Tyler, the wonderful volunteers and staff of the Hospice of East Texas, and her caregivers Johnna Reynolds and Jamie Finley.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate any memorial contributions to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation or Marvin United Methodist Church
Due to the pandemic, Ann was laid to rest in a private family service. In the absence of a chance to celebrate her life with all her many friends, the family asks that friends send memories, notes, pictures, etc. to 2503 Copeland Rd., Tyler, TX 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.