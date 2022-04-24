Ann Marie Rodgers
HAWKINS — Mrs. Ann M. (Pruitt) Rodgers, age 82, of Hawkins, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Longview. Ann was born in Phillips, Texas on August 14, 1939 to the late L.A. and Vivian Baughman Pruitt. She was a loving and dedicated homemaker, and a Baptist. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy Jefferson Rodgers in 2012; daughter, Tina Lynn Rodgers; brother, Billy Bob Pruitt; great-grandson, Dustan Jefferson Bell. She is survived by her two sons, James David Rodgers of Hawkins, Doyle Wayne Rodgers and wife Donna of Longview; her daughter, Tracy Litchenburg of Hawkins; sisters, Carolyn Blencoe and husband Roger of Hawkins, Loretta Bridges and husband John of Hawkins; fourteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to St.Judes Children’s Hospital, or the March of Dimes Pediatrics.