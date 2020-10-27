Ann Carter Swain
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Ann Carter Swain, 67, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Reverend Paul Phillips and Reverend Oliver Rudd officiating. Burial will follow at the Rusk County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Swain passed away on Wednesday in a Tyler hospital.
Ann was born on September 7, 1953 in Kilgore, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Marianna Carter.
She is survived by her husband, David Swain of Tyler; daughter, JoAnna Swain of Tyler; brother Jim Carter of Leverett’s Chapel, uncles, Lee Bryan of Lake Cherokee and Lewis Bishop; aunt, Billie Carter of Minnesota; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and children of the heart. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

