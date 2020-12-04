Ann Britain Epperson

A native and lifelong resident of Houston, she was born on April 24, 1938. She graduated from Lamar High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She owned and operated her own interior design business, Ann Epperson Interiors, and put her creativity and passion into it for over 40 years. She was a registered interior designer in the state of Texas and was active in the ASID and TAID professional organizations.
Ann was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Houston Ballet Guild, the Guild of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, the Houston Symphony League, and the World Affairs Council of Houston. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, and took many trips all over the world with her husband and friends in these groups.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 57 years, Marcus Jordan Epperson, and her parents Kenneth Britain and Cleo Britain of Houston. She is survived by her three sons, David Epperson of Tyler; Brian Epperson and wife Mary of Plano; Gary Epperson and wife Susan of Houston; grandson Andrew Epperson of Fort Collins, CO; and granddaughters Emily Epperson Zabler of Houston, Hannah Epperson of Plano, and Kaylee Epperson of Plano.
A private burial service will be held at the Bascom Cemetery in Tyler, Texas, and a virtual memorial service will be held later, in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial gifts to the First United Methodist Church, 1320 Main, Houston, Texas 77002, or to the charity of your choice. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.