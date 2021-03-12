Anita Pittman Gagneux
LINDALE — Anita Ruth Pittman Gagneux , 89, was surrounded by loving family at her home in Lindale, Texas when she was called to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021.
Born on October 7, 1931 in Pitkin, Louisiana to Hubert and Essie Pittman, Anita was widely considered by friends and family as the nicest person they ever knew. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter, and loyal friend. Her big heart was tempered by a fierce intellect, strong independent streak, and sense of adventure. A Registered Nurse who practiced throughout the country, she proudly served the Tyler community for over 20 years. After her retirement, and when she wasn’t baking the best cookies or writing thoughtful thank-you notes, she enjoyed further opportunities for travel, and indulged her passions for reading, growing things, and raising animals. When you see a fence line dotted with fresh spring flowers, or a bird dip from a tree and land upon it, think of Anita and smile, as she surely would have.
A visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, Texas. Her funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at 1:00 p.m. on March 13, 2021 in a graveside service at Blue Branch Cemetery in Pitkin, Louisiana
She is preceded in death by beloved husband, Charles Gagneux; infant son, Robert White Jr.; brother, Kenneth Pittman; sister, Judy Hillman.
Anita is survived by daughters, Cindy Williamson (Greg) of Little Rock, AR, Beverly White (Ralph DiFronzo) of Dallas, TX; granddaughters, Rebecca Maddox (Matt) of Houston, TX, Sarah Williamson of Austin, TX and Katharine Dryden (Creighton) of Dallas, TX; great-grandsons, Levi and Wyatt Maddox of Houston, TX; step-children, Linda Stroud (John) of Pineville, LA, Linda Gagneux of Ball, LA, David Gagneux of Hallsville, TX and John Gagneux of Alexandria, LA; brother, Frank Pittman (Leta) of Forest Hill, LA; sisters, Barbara Steinkamp of Pitkin, LA and Glenda O’Neill of Pitkin, LA; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lillie Russell Memorial Library in Lindale, TX or the Blue Branch Cemetery Association in Pitkin, LA.
“A mother’s love never dies, it lives on through her children.”
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Legacy football coach Tim Johnson passes away
-
New surgical procedure performed in Tyler cures acid reflux, GERD
-
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings for March 10 to 11
-
Saving a stranger earns Whitehouse brothers the highest honors from the American Red Cross
-
Story and Video: Jacksonville Chick-fil-A customer uses truck door to help police catch suspect