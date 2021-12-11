Angelique Stamps
TYLER — Angelique(Angie) Nick-Stamps, departed her loving family on December 8th, 2021.
Angie was born in Tyler, Texas on July 11, 1962 to Mr Howard E. Nick and Mrs Patsy L. Nick
Angie was a mother to, Wesley Stamps, Jason Stamps, Matthew Stamps,Ricky Stamps and Nathan Stamps daughters Brandi King-Hughes, Crystal Stamps-Callender, Ashley Stamps, and Chasity Stamps-Anders. She was so proud of all her children.
She was preceded in death by Her Mother Patsy L Nick, her brother Ricky E Nick and her son Nathan Stamps.
She is survived by her Father Howard E Nick, sisters Lisa Nick, Tonja Norris Tammy Nick, Teffiney Nick-Rich and her brother Larry Dewayne Nick
Aside from the 9 children she doted on her 20 grandchildren.
