Angela Renee (Hartgraves) Burch
BIG SANDY — It is with great sadness we share the passing of Angela Renee (Hartgraves) Burch. Angela was born on June 2, 1978 in Tyler, Texas. She left this earth to be with her heavenly father on January 20, 2023 while in the care of Hospice of East Texas. She was surrounded by family and close friends.
Angela was a 1996 graduate of Kilgore High School, attended Kilgore Junior College and was a graduate of Vista College.
Angela loved her work and became part of the family at Zee Mechanical Solutions in Tyler. She was motivated and extremely proud to be a part of the company and to help with its growth.
She loved spending time with her son and two grandsons as well as the rest of her family and friends. Time at home was typically quiet and relaxing. She established and owned Diamond “B” Decals where she could share her creativity. Time shared with her husband, son and grandsons, swimming and fishing were also part of her enjoyment in life.
Angela is preceded in death by her husband of 17 years James Brian Burch, grandparents Hubert and Margaret Baker, and Papaw, H L Hartgraves.
She is survived by her son, Robert Austin Aaron and wife Alexandria, grandsons Francis and Marcus Aaron, mother Carolyn Flores and husband Richard Prindle, sisters Michelle Glidden, affectionately “Sissypoo”, and Margaret Flores, as well as brothers William and Richard Flores, all of Big Sandy. She is also survived by her grandmother, Sarah Hartgraves of Bullard and father Hugh Hartgraves and wife Brenda of Van; nieces, nephews, and an extensive family as well as loving friends and co-workers.
Angela was deliberate and selfless in most things she did and it is not surprise to us that knew her that she chose to donate her body to medical research and study in hopes that a treatment could be discovered for her rare form of cancer, benefiting others and preventing their suffering.
Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of East Texas who gave her comfort and dignity in her last days. www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later time.