Alvin Waddleton
DALLAS — Service For Alvin Waddleton, 36, of Dallas will be Saturday, May 13, at 1 O’clock at Center United Methodist Church 2225 CR 3840 Hawkins. Burial will follow in Jobe Cemetery Hawkins.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin was born in Tyler on April 22, 1987, and died on May 6, in a Dallas hospital.
A viewing will be 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, May 12 at D & D All Faith Chapel at the corner of Pear RD and Hwy 80 Gladewater.
