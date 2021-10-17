Alvin Lee May
TYLER — Graveside services for Alvin Lee May, 78, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler with Pastor Charles Pyle officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. May passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Tyler. He was born October 18, 1942 in Athens to Kenneth Alvin May and Pauline Hargrove May.
Alvin was a member of The United Methodist Church of Frankston and Tyler Centurions Organization. He graduated from Trinidad High School in 1960 and attended Henderson County Junior College. He retired with 32 years of service in the utility industry with Oncor Electric (TP&L). After retirement, Alvin worked as a consultant for 17 more years with various companies.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Alvin May and Pauline May. Alvin was also proceeded in death by his brother, Kenneth Wayne May. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 57 years, Leona Rosenberg May; sons, Micheal Lee May and his wife Ana, and David Lynn May; grandchildren, Cortney Leigh Simmons and husband Cam and Truett Alvin May, all of Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Stanfield, Scott Bragg, Truett May, Jay Burnette, David May, and Bryan Forrester. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Blaschke, Percy Airheart, and Charles “Randy” Randle.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The East Texas Food Bank, attn: Development Dept., 3201 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.easttexasfoodbank.org) or United Methodist Church of Frankston’s Rainbow House, P. O. Box 355, Frankston, TX 75763 (www.umcfrankston.org).