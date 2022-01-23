Alvin Jinkins
GALLATIN, TEXAS — A funeral service for Alvin Jinkins of Gallatin, is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Pastor Randall Jinkins will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Henry Cemetery in Gallatin, Texas.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mr. Jinkins passed away on January 19, 2022. He was born in Gallatin, Texas on November 25,1928 to Charlie and Virginia (Redd) Jinkins. He was a member of Gallatin Baptist Church, also a member of the Mason Cherokee Lodge #680. He was a rancher who enjoyed his horses and cows. In his younger days he enjoyed being a hunter and an outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James Beathard; two sisters and four brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years Janet Jinkins; children Tony Jinkins and wife Elaine of Chapel Hill, Jason Jinkins of Gallatin, Christy Beathard of Rusk, Terry Beathard and wife Lydia of Cushing; sisters, Maye Vaughan and husband Joe Ben of Huntington, Faye Scarborough and husband Van of Lufkin, Pearlene Gary and husband Morris of Tyler; sister-in-law, Lily Jenkins of Houston. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Terry Beathard, Chris Beathard, Ben Chandler, Ian Chandler, Clyde Jenkins Jr. Charlie Jenkins Honorary pallbearers are his nephews.