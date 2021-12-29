Alvin Cecil York
POYNOR — Alvin Cecil York passed away on December, 24, 2021 of Poynor, Texas, formally of Springhill, Florida, at the age of 88. He was born on October, 25, 1933 in Whitehouse, Texas where he grew up.
Alvin graduated from Tyler High school in 1951. Alvin served in the Army and is a Korean war veteran. When he got out of the service, he worked at Western Electric / AT&T retiring after 35 years of service.
Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and wife Helen. He is survived by his nephew Jim Sustaire of Quitman, nieces JoAnn Hanna of Poynor and Sue Odom of Ben Wheeler.
The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas ( Liz and Lesley ) for their care and compassion they showed Alvin on his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd, Tyler Texas, 75701.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside service for Alvin at Mt. Zion cemetery on FM 346, 1/2 mile from hwy 69 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 am.