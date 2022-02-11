Alton Martel Shuttlesworth
TROUP — Alton Martel Shuttlesworth, an electrical engineer and life-long resident of East Texas, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2022, at the age of 90 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas.
Martel was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Vernon and Jessie Lee Shuttlesworth, and brother Wallace Ray (Wally) Shuttlesworth. He is survived by his four children, Mark Shuttlesworth and Trudy, Jeff Shuttlesworth, Paul Shuttlesworth, and Jani Shuttlesworth; his four sisters, Nell Dean of Tomball, Texas, Nelda Taylor of Perris, California, Wanda Knowles of Santee, California, and Martha McDade of New Plymouth, Idaho, and brother, Donnie Shuttlesworth of Frankston, Texas. Martel is lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren Katie Birdwell, Audrey Lippert, Michelle Ewing, Bentley Allen, Joshua Ewing, and Jack Shuttlesworth; and nine great-grandchildren.
Martel was born August 5, 1931, in the Troup-Arp area in Smith County, Texas called Screech Owl Bend, the second child of Alton and Jessie Lee Shuttlesworth. He proudly graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for over 70 years in the petroleum industry, concentrating mostly on oil desalting and refining. Martel started his petroleum career at Howe Baker and then formed his own company, AMS System, Inc., where he continued his partnership with numerous petroleum companies such as Howe Baker, Petrofac, Exxon and others. He loved his alma mater and his work and most of his life-long relationships were an extension of these. Martel is a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1950 to 1954. He traveled the world over, mostly in the Middle East with extended periods in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, and loved to tell stories about his travels. He loved his farm, Aggie football, nature, and ballroom dancing. But most of all he loved his family and would give his life for them.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup. Committal Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup, Texas.