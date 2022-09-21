Alton Lee Terry
MINEOLA — Services for Alton Lee Terry, 76, of Mineola, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home with Chaplain Robert Stoval officiating.
Interment will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Alba.
Mr. Terry passed away September 19, 2022, in Quitman. He was born May 21, 1946, in Alba, to Uliss Fields and Audie Evelyn Wright Terry. Alton lived all his life in the Wood County area of Alba and Mineola. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the VFW Post # 6635, Grand Saline and of the American Legion. He worked as a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 42 years of service. Alton is preceded in death by his parents; son, Justin Terry; three sisters, Verniece Gilliland, Jane Curtis, and Margie Killgo.
Survivors include his son, Jason Terry of Paris; daughter, Leeanne Terry of Whitehouse; brother, Milton Terry of Golden; six sisters, Robbie Schneidwind of Grand Saline, Peggy Young of Arp, Linda Burton of Alba, Carolyn Gary of Alba, Candy Redding of The Colony and Debra Creecy of Golden; four grandchildren; special niece, Cindy Estoll; several other nephews and nieces; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Randall Gary, Mike Roberts, Ricky Peebles, Jason Terry, Doug Eagerton, and Leeanne Terry.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.