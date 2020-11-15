Altha “Apple” Waddell Burch
TYLER — Altha “Apple” Waddell Burch went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, 11/03/2020. Born 10/31/1939 in Camden, Arkansas and raised in Tyler, TX, she died peacefully at home in Tyler with her family at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ward & Hazel Marie Waddell of Arkansas, and is survived by her sister Nancy Squyres, brother Miles Waddell, son Ben Wilson & wife Tam of Bullard, son David Wilson & wife Tammy of Canton, son Erich Wilson & wife Michelle of Arp, daughter Sarah Edwards & husband Wes of Tyler, 23 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Apple enjoyed a long-time career as an Ophthalmic Technician in East TX, retiring at age 75. Her passion for music was fulfilled as the organist/pianist for University Christian Church in Tyler for 40 years. Nothing made her happier than spending her free a time at the ballpark watching her grandsons play baseball. Her kindness & humor will be remembered by so many. She had a deep love for animals, and took comfort in knowing her lab, Charlie, would be waiting for her at the gates of heaven.
The family wishes to offer their deepest thanks to the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice for their love & support over these last 16 months.
A memorial service will be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to the East Texas Food bank to provide holiday meals.
