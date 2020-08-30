Alta Faye Hand

Mrs. Hand passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Tyler. She was born February 6, 1929 in Holt, Alabama to Horace McCoy Russell and Mary Exa Mattox Russell.
In 1953 she married Starley Hand Jr. and together they started Hand Rose Farms where she worked by his side for the next 60 years. In 1994 she opened Soul of the Rose and operated it for many years. Alta Faye was an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church volunteering for numerous missions and was also a member of the Friendly Bible Class. She was also an active member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) chapter DN of Tyler.
Faye was always very creative in everything she did. She had become an accomplished painter and produced many pieces of art which she proudly displayed in her home and office. She also used that creativity in her love of cooking and shared that passion with her mother and two sisters.
Alta Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Starley J. Hand, Jr.; daughter, Starla Horton; brothers, Horace Russell, Jr., Buddy Russell, and Paul Russell; sisters, Blanche Frazier, Annie Mae Scales, and Lillian Pearl Russell. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Scott Hand and wife Karen; Ken Horton; grandchildren, Bandon Hand and wife Callie, Allison Hand and husband Jonathan, Stacy Stelzel, Elizabeth Walter and husband Lowell, Natalie Mize and husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Wilson Hand, Judson Hand, Lawson Hand, Knox Boggan, Blythe Hand, Beckham Mize, and Kathryn Walter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Hand, Jonathan Boggan, Lowell Walter, and Chris Mize.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church Eternal Flame Fund, W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702.