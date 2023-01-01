Alonzo (Lonnie) Martin Harris
ARP — Alonzo “Lonnie” Martin Harris went to his Heavenly Home on December 28, 2022.
He was born December 19, 1935, close to Evant, TX to Alonzo Wesley Harris and Lula Caroline Alexander Harris.
He met his wife Bobbie Harris at Western Union School in Oklahoma City, and they were married on September 4, 1955, spending 61 years together. He was a Godly man that served his church, and community faithfully. His family was his greatest joy. He was a true example of loving your wife through sickness and health. He loved his job at Howe-Baker Engineering and was so proud to be able to contribute to groundbreaking engineering that is still coveted today. He had a true appreciation for the land God blessed him with.
He is survived by his children Juanita Gary and husband Paul, Wade Harris and wife Teresa, Mary Harris, Becky Haltom and husband Eric. Nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Dorothy Louise Awater.
Visitation will be held at Sharon Baptist Church Saturday December 31st at 10:00 AM with funeral services starting 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery with Pastor Eric Switzer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, Williams Cemetery Association or Hospice of East Texas.