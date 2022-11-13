Alice Faye Burket
TYLER — Services for Alice Faye Burket will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, with Senior Minister Gary Albritton of Shiloh Road Church of Christ officiating. Visitation will immediately follow service. She will be laid to rest at Starrville Cemetery.
Mrs. Burket was born on August 7, 1945, in Tyler to John S. Jackson and Alice Elizabeth Garsee Jackson. She passed away on November 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson ‘s disease.
Alice graduated from Winona High School in 1963. After graduating, she married John Alvie Nicholas in 1964. Her son was born shortly after Alvie was killed in action in Vietnam.
In the late 1960’s Alice began a highly successful modeling career with the Kim Dawson Agency in Dallas.
In 1972 she married Steve Burket in a marriage that would last over fifty years. During this time, Alice found the profession of her dreams, that of becoming a classroom teacher. Achieving Associate, Bachelor, and Master degrees. She taught fourth and fifth grade students for almost 30 years at Rice Elementary School in Tyler.
Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, her mother and father, and her brothers-in-law, Travis Gilbreath and John M. Burket. She is survived by her husband, Steve Burket; her son, John Alvie Nicholas Burket; her granddaughter, Maura Allison Burket; her sister, Jon Carole Gilbreath; her niece, Alice Michelle Gilbreath; all of Tyler, sister-in-law, Nell Long; nephews, Danny Brewster, John Morgan Burket; and many cousins.
For many years, Alice was a member of Oakdale Church of Christ in Starrville, and later Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler.
If memorials are desired, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Alice’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 (www.michaeljfox.org); or Christian Homes and Family Services, 5476 Hollytree Dr., Tyler, TX 75703 (https://christianhomes.com); or the charity of one’s choice.