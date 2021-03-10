Alice Evelyn (Davis) Wright
LINDALE — Services for Mrs. Alice Evelyn (Davis) Wright, age 75 of Tyler, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. Stephen Nipp officiating. Interment will follow in the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Alice passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Lindale, Texas. She was born on June 26, 1945 to the late Norman L. Davis, Sr. and Irene Davis at the bottom of Lake Grapevine. She went to school at Paul Pewitt, James Bowie, Redwater, Hawkins, Kilgore, and graduated valedictorian at Whitehouse High School in 1963. Alice married Charles Wayne Wright on June 1, 1962 and they were blessed with 50 years together before his death. Her greatest joy was being married to Charles and raising their three children together. Later they were blessed again with eight wonderful grandchildren. Alice was the “cookie-baking, zoo-taking, and spend-the-night-with” grandmother. She especially loved Sunday dinners. It was a family tradition for most of her life. Alice loved to cook and bake for large gatherings of family and friends. She was known for her delicious pies, cookies, and candy. Alice also enjoyed watching all of her children and later grandchildren, play ball and attending their band concerts or any activity that they were involved in at the time. She was truly their biggest fan. Alice has always been dedicated to serving wherever she felt the Lord called. When asked to help at a training conference for Nicaraguan pastors in Ennis a few years ago, she was delighted to cook, clean, and even raise money for the conference. Alice had a passion for missions and spreading the gospel throughout the world. She accomplished this abundantly through several organizations, of which Faith Comes by Hearing has been her primary focus for about ten years through her Widow’s Mite ministry. Faith Comes by Hearing is a worldwide organization that puts the Bible in oral form for people around the world through Proclaimers. Through her Widow’s Mite ministry, thousands of people have heard the Bible for the first time in their native tongue or dialect. Through her efforts, over 400 Proclaimers have been sent to various countries around the world and many have come to know Jesus through these devices. Her ministry knew no limits. She was a faithful supporter of the Sho-Ban Indian Reservation in Idaho by sending them needed support and supplies. She even went there one year to help with their big Thanksgiving dinner. For years, she has supported Wycliffe, a worldwide organization for Bible translation, by helping to organize their local banquets. She has been instrumental in sending thousands of Bibles anywhere they were needed, both locally and around the world. Even upon her death in the nursing home, there were five Bibles in her room that she had ready to give away to the workers and residents. She not only gave them Bibles, but they would often ask her to pray for them. Her life as a witness for the Lord was a shining light wherever she was, even to her final days in the nursing home. Most of all, her life was a living testimony to the Lord as she was such a blessing to her large family and countless friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Wayne Wright, four infant children, sister, Barbara Terrell, and brother, Norman L. Davis, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Greg and Lisa Wright of Tyler, Texas; Steve and Janna Wright of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Sheila and Terry Gilbert of Lindale, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah and Brandon Kirkpatrick, Jarah Wright, Rebecca Wright, Hayleigh and Garrett Willmon, Samuel and Emily Wright, Jeffrey and Natalie Wright, Kathryn Wright, and Heather and Colton Wintters; great grandchildren, Wyatt Willmon, Hayes Willmon, Laila Willmon, Gemma Kirkpatrick, Caleb Wright, and Baby Kirkpatrick on the way; foster son, Scooter Dorsey; sisters, Patsy Bohannan, Sue Grandi, Nancy Johnson, Karen Hiett, Dinah Webb; brothers, David Davis and Tom Davis and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Missionary Fund in memory of Alice Wright.
