Alice English

TROUP — On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Alice Lenora English, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the age of 87. Alice was born on December 18th, 1932 to Roby and Alpha Pickering. In 1952 she married Virgil Thompson. They had a daughter, Elaine and were married for 8 years until his death. He was a police officer and killed in the line of duty. Alice met Kenneth English in Plainview, TX and they were married on March 1st, 1963. They raised two daughters, Elaine and Alicia, and ended up settling in Troup, TX. They celebrated 54 years together until his death. She was an avid reader, she loved to crochet and quilt, and animal lover. Alice was a prayer warrior who loved God, her family, and her friends. She loved to travel and hike. She always said her love of hiking came from her time exploring the foothills of Oklahoma where she lived as a child. She loved spending time with and receiving pictures and videos of her great grandchildren. She never met a stranger and had a big heart for ministering to others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother, Charles Pickering.
She is survived by her Brother, Bill Pickering of Pampa, TX; Daughters, Elaine Frazier and husband Robert of Denton, TX, Alicia Williams and husband Larry of Troup, TX; Honorary daughter, Angie Cheatham of Troup; Grandchildren, Travis Hoernemann and wife Ami of Lewisville, TX, Candace Ranspot and husband Danny of Oak Point, TX, Amy Frazier of Dearborn, MI, Brian Frazier of Lewisville, TX, Haley Williams of Mineola, TX and Holly Williams of Mineola, TX; Great-Grandchildren, Chloe and Stiles Hoernemann and Cayden and Hunter Ranspot; and many Nieces, Nephews and friends.
Services for Alice will be held at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup, TX. The visitation is Tuesday, September 15th from 6pm-8pm. The funeral will be on Wednesday, September 16th at 2pm.