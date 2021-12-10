Alice Ann Paul
DESOTO — The Final Farewell Celebration for Mrs. Alice A. Paul, 73, DeSoto formerly of Athens, TX will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11AM, at Behind The Veil Church, Athens, TX with Rev. J. L. Williams, officiating and Eldress Mary Henderson, eulogist. Her rest until we meet again shall be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankston, TX under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Paul transitioned Saturday, December 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 1:00PM- 8:00PM at the funeral home.