Ali Reza Goudarzi-Rad
LONGVIEW — Ali Reza Goudarzi-Rad, age 79, passed peacefully in his sleep on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in his home in Longview, Texas, surrounded by his children. He was born on April 10, 1944, in Tehran, Iran, to the late Yadalh and Iran Goudarzi-Rad.
Ali graduated from East Texas State University with both a Bachelor of Science in Political Science as well as a Master’s Degree in Political Science.
Ali was a devoted father, grandpapa, uncle, and friend. Until the very end, Ali taught those he loved how to live and pass from this earth. His grace, strength, and dignity will be something his family and friends will carry with them all the rest of their lives.
Ali loved his ‘flower garden’ of children and grandchildren immensely and was so proud of every one of them. Each of his children and grandchildren hold dear memories of their times with him in their homes, his home, on trips, and enjoying his company during special occasions.
There honestly was not anyone that ever met Ali that did not love him, or he loved them. He was happiest making people feel loved and important, giving them kind encouragement and advice, or making them laugh. When he came to visit you in your home, Ali gifted you with either flowers, candy, or something significant. Ali was the most generous and positive man his family and friends had ever met. His legacy will live on in his children and grandchildren and those who loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Alise Nolan (husband, Scott) of Gilmer; son, Brent Goudarzi of Longview; son, Shawn Goudarzi (wife, Gayle) of Aubrey; brother, Reza Goudarzi-Rad of Alexandria, Virginia; former spouse, Virginia Young Goudarzi of Gilmer; sister, Nosrat Goudarzi-Rad of Tehran, Iran; and his grandchildren, Ilissa Nolan, Bethany Nolan, Dain Goudarzi, Audrey Nolan, Zoe Goudarzi, Alexis Goudarzi, and Bailey Goudarzi; nieces, Elham Goudarzi-Rad Brown, Hedieh Goudarzi-Rad, as well as Mina Alahe-Rad, Mino Hogokee, Mapubea Mezareza, Negin Goudarzi-Rad Hessami, and Nicole Goudarzi-Rad Canaria. He is preceded in death by his parents, Yadalh and Iran Goudarzi-Rad, and his brothers Safolah Gourdarzi-Rad, Hamed Goudarzi-Rad, and sisters Monir Goudarzi-Rad Rahemi-Rad, and Godrat Goudarzi-Rad; and nephew, Mohamed Rahemi-Rad; and Zobedaer - his beloved Nanny who was his second mother all of his life.
The family would like to thank their friends and family for their support during the loss of their dear father and grandpapa. The family will have a private ceremony to honor him.
Ali very fittingly passed on Father’s Day as his favorite job in the world was being a father and grandpapa. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends; however, his memory will live on.
Private arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer, Texas.