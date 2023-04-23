Alfred Roy Jennings Jr.
TYLER — Services for Alfred Roy Jennings Jr., 77, of Tyler, TX will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with David Keen officiating.
Alfred passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Tyler following a long battle with Progressive Supernuclear Palsy. He was born September 27, 1945 in Duncan, OK to Alfred Roy Jennings Sr. and Freddie Lucille Grant Jennings.
Alfred leaves behind Mary Lou, his loving wife and help-meet of over 55 years, and son, Benjamin Roy Jennings of the home. Also surviving are his children, daughter, Christy Kathleen Jennings and sons, Zachary, Nicholas, Jacob and Johnathan Whyman; son, Dustin Dewayne Jennings, wife Lori and daughters, Ashley and Rachel Jennings; son, Steven Tyler Jennings, wife Brandi and sons Jaxon and Cooper Jennings; his sister, Betty Sue Robinson of Hogansville, GA and her children, Angela Scott and Michael and Darrin Myers.
Alfred obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and his Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and became well known in the field of Fracking, first with Halliburton Services then with Mobil Oil before taking early retirement and starting his own company, Enhanced Well Stimulation, Inc. He then did consulting and taught Fracking the world over. He obtained 95 American patents and 40 foreign patents.
Alfred leaves behind many friends and loved ones. To Alfred, there was never a goodbye just a “bye for now.”
Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, TX. A luncheon will be provided after the service in the Hospitality Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to CurePSP (www.psp.org).