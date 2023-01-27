Albert Lee “Mac” McCarty
VAN — Albert Lee “Mac” McCarty
Funeral services for Albert Lee McCarty, 86, Van, are scheduled for 2:00pm, Friday, January 27 at Connections Church, Van, with Rev. Michael Johnston and Rev. Keith Boone officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00pm Friday, prior to services at the church. Graveside services will be at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery in Van.
Mr. McCarty passed away on January 24, 2023 in Tyler.
Mac served in the US Air Force as Senior Airman from 1957-1961 as a radar tech for F101 and F102 fighter jets. After the military, he worked as production manager for Nardis of Dallas, operating factories in Broken Bow, OK, Grand Saline, TX and Kilgore, TX. He worked in real estate for 35 years for Anderson Reality and Coldwell Bankers Reality. Albert held many offices in the Van United Methodist church, which he loved dearly. He served 25 years on the Van City Council, 6 years on the VZ County review board, as well as serving as a Cub Scout Leader, a little league football and baseball coach and member of Van Booster Club.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Norma McCarty of Van; three sons, Michael McCarty and wife, Polly of Tyler, Scott McCarty and wife, Kathy of Van and Jeff McCarty and wife, Tammy of Fouke, AR.; brother, J. D. “Buddy” McCarty and wife, Annette of Cabool, MO; grandchildren, Chris McCarty and wife, Stephanie, Nick McCarty and wife, Brittany, Kati Thompson and husband, Trey, Justin McCarty, Haley Woodruff and husband, Blake and Dr. Hollyn McCarty; and great-grandchildren, Issak, Evelyn, Josie, Alice, Chloe, Olive, Georgia, Elliott, Kylar and Maverick.
The sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers and the granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers, carrying him to his final rest.