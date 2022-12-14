Albert Dean Rinehart
OVERTON — Albert Dean Rinehart was called home on November 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Dean was born on August 11, 1939, to George and Mabel Rinehart. He grew up in Arp, Texas and married his high school sweetheart, Rita Robinson, on March 10 , 1962. Dean and Rita made their home in Overton where they raised their two children, Felicia and Deana.
Dean leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Rita; grandchildren - Tiffany Rinehart, Dillon (Erica) Roach, Jesse (Amber) Roach; Great Grandchildren - Makayla Roach, Stetson Roach, and Aiden Roach; and brothers, Barry (Kathy) Rinehart and Charlie Rinehart.
Dean will be welcomed into Heaven by his parents, George and Mabel Rinehart; brothers - Danny Rinehart and Joe Rinehart; sister-in-law Betty Rinehart; and both of his beautiful daughters, Felicia Rinehart Roach, and Deana Rinehart McCasland.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Rinehart residence on December 17, 2022, from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Come and go.