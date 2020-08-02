Agnes Maurine Lee

Mrs. Lee passed from this life into eternity on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Tyler. She was born June 26, 1934 in Troup to W.R. “Bill” Webb and Lola Mae Alston Webb.
Agnes graduated from Troup High School and attended Tyler Junior College. She soon met her husband, James B. “Jim” Brown and they married in December 1953. They had two children, Brenda Brown Fleet and Jeff Brown.
Agnes was a very active member for over 60 years of Green Acres Baptist Church where she served as a youth Sunday School teacher for decades, as divisional Sunday School director and sang in the choir. She also loved serving as a volunteer for many years at East Texas Medical Center with her dear friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim; second husband, John Peacock; and third husband, Harold Lee. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Brenda Fleet (Gary) of Tyler; and Jeff Brown (Ginny) of College Station. She is also survived her grandchildren: Kyle Williams (Meredith) of Tyler; Kathryn Polozola of Tyler; Logan Brown (Hallie) of Austin; Barrett Brown of Waco; and step grandson, Tyler Fleet. She is survived by six great-grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin, Henry and Thomas Williams; and Kylee and Cullen Polozola.
She is predeceased by dearest friends and her “Sisters”, Dixie Lawson, Lou Ornelas and Marti Phelps and survived by Sisters, Bobbie Dance, Joan Price, Patty Maner and Pat Eppler. Honorary Pallbearers are Ken Dance, Dale Eppler, James Milstead, Al Harris, Rick Cole and Richard Peacock.
It is with greatest gratitude and appreciation that the family thanks the wonderful doctors and staff at Trinity Mother Frances hospital and Hospice of East Texas that cared for her in her last days.
If desired and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701, hospiceofeasttexas.org; or Bethesda Health Clinic, 409 West Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702, bethesdaclinic.org.