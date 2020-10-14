Agnes Connors Wiggins
RUSK — Agnes Wiggins of Rusk, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 10th.
Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 14th at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
She was born in Pennsylvania in 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Connors; her husband, Ray Wiggins; and daughter, Jeanne Lusk.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Ray (Martha) Wiggins of Winter Springs, FL and a daughter, Nanci (Frank) Morgan of Rusk, TX.
Her grandchildren include: Robin Berry Venvertloh of Flower Mound, TX; Christopher “Scott” (Heather) Morgan of Rusk; Ray Wiggins, Jr, and Ashley Wiggins both of Casselberry, FL.
Her great grandchildren all reside in Texas. They are Nicholas & Abby Venvertloh, Hailey & Hannah Morgan, Taylor & Maddie Pinckard. They all knew her as “Mum-Mum”.
Agnes had many dear friends at Rusk ISD where she worked for 20+ years serving meals to students.
Graveside visitation is scheduled for 1:30 and service at 2 under the direction of Boren Conner Funeral Home, Jacksonville, TX.

