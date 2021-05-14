Ada Lee Smith
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Lee Smith, 59 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 pm in the sanctuary of Higher Heights Baptist Church with Apostle Jacob McKenzie serving as eulogist. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Smith was born on December 20, l961 and transitioned on May 8, 2021. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.