A. Cecil Jones
HIDEAWAY — A. Cecil Jones, age 82 of Hideaway, Texas, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home. A Christian, he is forever in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas, with Dr. Jack Cox officiating. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
Cecil was born July 29, 1938, in Montevallo, Alabama, to the late Albert Cecil and Thelma Evelyn (Hearne) Jones. He graduated from Auburn University where he earned a Civil Engineering degree. He then served his country in the Unites States Army. He earned his Professional Engineer (P.E.) license and had a very successful 41-year career in Engineering in Birmingham, Alabama, which included owning his own firm. After his retirement, he moved to Hideaway, Texas and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lindale. Cecil was a railroad enthusiast, and he enjoyed collecting railroad memorabilia from all over the country. He loved all things Auburn, especially football. His intelligence and quick wit were just two of his many endearing characteristics. He is preceded in death by his son, Trey Jones, his sister, Evelyn McDowell, and his grandson, Blake Summers.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Jones of Hideaway, Texas; children, Scott Summers and his wife, Barbra of Birmingham, Alabama, Shannon Summers of Mobile, Alabama, Brenna Pilcher and her husband, Bill of Allen, Texas, and Susie Priebe and her husband Brad of Allen, Texas; sister, Margie Sewell Kaley of Ocala, Florida; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. As a Covid-19 precaution, masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
