A.B. Higgins
CHANDLER — Audrey B. Higgins, 91, of Chandler passed away at Hospice of East Texas on February 22, 2021 after a brief illness.
A.B. was born on May 19, 1929 to Flora and Revi Higgins in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and special person to many. He worked for many years in the iron works industry in Dallas and also Tyler.
Mr. Higgins enjoyed life to the fullest and was known for his easy-going good nature. He was always busy; willing to help his family and friends with special projects. He especially enjoyed Monday night poker with his friends and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his wife Willie Mae Higgins; sister-in-law, Essie Faye Stainback; and son, Billy Higgins.
Survivors include son, Danny Higgins(Debbie); grandson Ryan Higgins(Christen); great-grandsons Carter, Eli and Tate; daughter-in-law, Susan Higgins; sister, Helen; and brother, Billy; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday February 25, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
