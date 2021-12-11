FILE - Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, right, autographs a football while chatting with Dave Campbell, Selection Committee chairman for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, on Feb. 27, 2001, in Waco, Texas. Campbell, founder of the Texas Football preview magazine that became a fixture in this football-crazy state, has died Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home in Waco, said Greg Tepper, managing editor of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. He was 96. (Duane A. Laverty/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)