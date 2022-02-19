Charles Milstead, who led the Tyler Lions to the 1955 state football championship game, followed by an All-Southwest Conference career at Texas A&M University and became a two-time AFL champion with the Houston Oilers, has passed away, friends and family said.
He died on Feb. 17 at the age of 84 in Houston.
Milstead, an inaugural member of the Tyler ISD Athletics Hall of Fame, was a 1956 graduate of Tyler High School. He was all-state both his junior and senior seasons.
Milstead, who was the 1955 Texas High School Player of the Year, led the Lions to the district championship, followed by postseason wins over Corpus Christi Miller and Baytown before falling to Abilene 33-13 in the state title game.
He was selected to play for the West squad in the 1956 Prep All-America Classic held in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the MVP of the 1956 Oil Bowl All-Star Game; a 37-0 victory for the Texas squad over Oklahoma in Wichita Falls.
The Tylerite was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
After his Rose City playing days, he went to Texas A&M.
Milstead, who was a member of the 1974 Hall of Fame Texas A&M class, was a three-year football letterman from 1957-59, and he played quarterback under head coaches Paul "Bear" Bryant and Jim Myers.
Milstead was the Aggies' passing leader from 1957-59 and he was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in 1958 and 1959. He finished his career with nine school records, including passing completions, attempts and yards.
He was voted a team captain and named the team's most valuable player as a senior in 1959. An excellent student, Milstead earned Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America in 1958.
Washington drafted Milstead in the 14th round of the 1960 NFL draft, and the San Diego Chargers drafted him in the AFL draft. Milstead chose the AFL, and the Chargers ended up trading him to the Oilers.
He was a punter, defensive back and backup quarterback to George Blanda.
Milstead played 22 games over two seasons. He threw seven career passes, completing four for 43 yards. On defense, Milstead intercepted two passes. He also had 66 punts for 2,365 yards, an average of 35.8 yards and even made a PAT.
Growing up in Tyler, Milstead attended Bonner Elementary School and Hogg Junior High.
He was also an accomplished golfer, winning the Houston City Senior Amateur, qualifying for the USGA Senior Amateur, winning the Texas Golf Association Senior Match Play and being awarded the Harless Wade Award at the Senior Temple Cup. He was a member of Champions Golf Club.
Charles Frank Milstead Sr. was born on Nov. 21, 1937 in Tyler to Harry Frank Milstead and Ruth Lyle Milstead.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jill Grainger Milstead, his sons and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Beverly Milstead, Mark and Sarah Milstead, and Lyle and Trish Milstead. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Alex Milstead, Ashley (Milstead) Wilson & husband Colby with great-grandson Hudson expected in June, Michael Milstead, Luke Milstead and Will & Aaron Thompson.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8300 Katy Freeway, Houston (77204).
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery is conducting arrangements.