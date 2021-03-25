Cathy Brown, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all, went to her Lord on Wednesday.
She was with the love of her life, husband Johnny Brown, by her side.
Cathy passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on Feb. 11, 1955.
Cathy was a beautiful person who was filled with positive energy and was a friend to all.
Cathy loved to travel and see and her beautiful country and world.
Cathy is survived by her husband Johnny Brown of Whitehouse; sister Kay Watson of New Braunfels; brother Mike Carpenter of Whitehouse; niece Kelsi Gilbert and fiancé Jeff Underwood of Austin; and nephew Chad Gilbreather, Jacksonville.
Cathy is preceded in death by her daughter Lynn Haynes, father Max Carpenter, mother Frances Dwire, brother Kenny Carpenter, stepfather Gene Dwire, mother-in-law Abilene Brown.