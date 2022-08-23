A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision and taken to a local hospital for treatment Saturday night.
The deputy was traveling west on Loop 323 near County Road 485 when he was hit by a wrong-way driver at around 9:05 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Christian, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Dorethy Williams, 79, was heading east on the wrong side of the road with no headlights on and the road was dark.
Christian said the deputy, whose identity was not released, saw Williams' vehicle until the very last minute and managed to avoid a full head-on collision that could've resulted in major injuries.
"Both vehicles damaged their front left headlights during the impact but the deputy's car was a total loss," Christian said.
A Tyler PD patrol arrived to investigate the scene. Meanwhile, the deputy and Williams were transported to a local hospital where they were treated with minor injuries and released the next day.