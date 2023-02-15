Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.