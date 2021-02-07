Ring No. 2 was not to be for East Texan Patrick Mahomes.
Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, pirated the NFL championship on Sunday on their home field — the seventh title for Brady and the second for the Tampa franchise.
The highly anticipated match between the future of the NFL in Mahomes, the former Whitehouse standout, and the greatest QB ever in Brady, did not turn out to be must-see TV.
The loss of tackle Eric Fisher on the Kansas City offensive line certainly made a difference as Mahomes was under pressure the whole game. Was that the Cowboys' offensive line dressed in Chiefs' red?
Mahomes hadn't been in this much duress since he ran the offense at Texas Tech. He had to feel like The Weeknd, dressed in his signature red blazer and sunglasses, trying to get through his bandaged army and out of what appeared to be a gold box during the halftime show.
When the Chiefs were kicking 3s, the Bucs were scoring TDs.
The Buccaneers certainly looked like the better prepared team and the Chiefs looked like the team appearing in the championship for the first time in a while, losing their cool. Todd Bowles did a great job getting the Bucs' D ready.
Kansas City was hoping for an Atlanta Falcon-like collapse, but it never came.
Knowing the classy Mahomes, he congratulated Brady and Bucs.
Instead of taking off for a Disney World Parade like last year, he will get back to work on Monday working toward getting his team to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in 2022.
I wouldn't bet against Mahomes getting his team to LA.