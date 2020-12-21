WACO (AP) — Freshman guard LJ Cryer scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 2 Baylor cruised to a 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.
The Bears (6-0), the only Big 12 team left without a loss, have scored at least 80 points in six consecutive games for the first time since 1994. They hit that mark on Cryer's 3-pointer with 9:33 left when they went up 81-30.
Cryer finished with four 3-pointers for Baylor, which was shot 48% (11 of 23) from long range and 52% (37 of 71) overall.
Preseason AP All-American guard Jared Butler had 14 points and seven assists, while MaCio Teague scored 13 points and Matthew Mayer had 12. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor, and Flo Thamba added eight rebounds.
Shaun Doss Jr. finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8).
Butler scored the game's first two baskets, and was one of six Bears to score in a 19-2 run in the opening 7:18 of the game.
Baylor also had a 20-0 run before halftime, with Mitchell's layup making it 39-4 with 5:01 left. Doss finally ended that with a 3-pointer that came nearly 8 minutes after his jumper that was the previous basket for the Golden Lions, who shot 28.3% (15 of 53).
The Bears had only five turnovers, while they scored 28 points off 23 turnovers by Pine Bluff.