FORT WORTH (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers, big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and 18th-ranked Houston advanced to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday with an 86-66 victory over Tulane.
The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.
Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn’t return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him.
J’Wan Roberts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had a season-high 10 points to go with 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Taze Moore added 17 points with seven assists and Ramon Walker Jr. had 11 points with three 3-pointers. Edwards also had eight assists and seven rebounds.
Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane (14-15), which jumped out to a 9-2 lead before White left, and an early 30-second timeout by Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson. Houston responded with an 11-0 run.
Carlton, like White a graduated senior and first-team all-AAC post player, had a putback on the possession after that timeout. Carlton punctuated the end to that spurt with a second-chance dunk about three minutes later for a 13-9 lead.
Tulane played its fourth game without first-team all-AAC guard Jalen Cook, the second-year freshman transfer from LSU who averaged 18 points and 3.5 assists per game. He was out with a hamstring injury.