LUBBOCK (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and No. 17 Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with a 51-44 victory against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even and Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, sank a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.
Abilene Christian’s reputation for strong defense held up well, with the Red Raiders shooting 28% while having a difficult time getting open looks and missing many of the ones they did get.
Coryon Mason scored 14 points for the Wildcats (5-1), a Southland Conference team that made the move from Division II less than 10 years ago.
Texas Tech made just four field goals in the second half but held on thanks to free throws, going 20 of 25 after halftime after making just five of 12 from the line in the first half.
The leading scorers for both teams struggled, with Texas Tech’s Mac McClung going 1 of 11 from the field and finishing with eight points after making six of seven free throws. Kolton Kohl of Abilene Christian missed all three of his shots and scored one point.
Providence 79, TCU 70FORT WORTH (AP) — David Duke scored 28 points for the second straight game, and Providence beat TCU 79-70 on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Duke was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 8 from distance. On Saturday, Duke make 9 of 14 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to total 28 points in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Nate Watson added 18 points with eight rebounds for Providence (4-2). The Friars scored 26 points off 20 turnovers by TCU, and held a 33-20 edge on the glass.
Providence hosts Xavier on Saturday, while TCU stays at home to face Texas A&M on Saturday.
No. 13 Texas 74, Texas State 53AUSTIN (AP) — Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and No. 13 Texas eased past Texas State 74-53 Wednesday night in the Longhorns’ final non-conference tune-up before the start of Big 12 play.
Texas had nine dunks on 12 baskets in the first half. Jericho Sims started the scoring with a slam and the floodgates opened from there.
Texas led 33-20 at halftime and appeared to be cruising before the Bobcats started whittling away at the deficit. Baskets by Isaiah Small twice got the Bobcats within seven before Texas answered each time with 3-pointers by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey.
Mason Harrell scored 14 points for Texas State (3-2) .
Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and led Georgia Tech to a 75-64 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
It was the second straight win for the Yellow Jackets (2-2), who beat Kentucky 79-62 on Sunday after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer.
Alvarado, a starting point guard averaging 18.5 points, picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with the Yellow Jackets trailing 43-39. Alvarado scored 15 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers during a 30-14 stretch, that gave Georgia Tech a 69-57 lead with 2:09 to play.
It was the second consecutive meeting between the teams in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Georgia Tech won last season 73-56 at Atlanta’s McCamish Pavilion without Alvarado, who was injured.